Kya Buller joins Tyla
LADbible Group has appointed Kya Buller as journalist at Tyla. Kya joined on 5 March and will cover news, trends, real life, health, sex, relationships and beauty.
She will continue writing and editing as a freelancer alongside this role and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @kyajbuller.
Recent news related to Tyla
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Kya Buller
-
Tyla
8 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story