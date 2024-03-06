 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Kya Buller joins Tyla

Tyla
By Martina Losi
12 hours ago
LADbible Group has appointed Kya Buller as journalist at Tyla. Kya joined on 5 March and will cover news, trends, real life, health, sex, relationships and beauty.

She will continue writing and editing as a freelancer alongside this role and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @kyajbuller.

