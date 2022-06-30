New Editor announced for Tyla

Tyla, part of The LADBible Group, has appointed Hayley Kenny as editor. She will be responsible for deciding which content will be published and posting on social media to reach as many people as possible for traffic and engagement.

She would like to cover content aimed towards young women aged 18-35, including TV and showbiz, beauty, real life stories and life hacks.

Hayley started this week from her social media manager role at Mail+, and has also previously served as senior social media manager at The Sun.