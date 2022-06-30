 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
New Editor announced for Tyla

Tyla
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Tyla, part of The LADBible Group, has appointed Hayley Kenny as editor. She will be responsible for deciding which content will be published and posting on social media to reach as many people as possible for traffic and engagement.

She would like to cover content aimed towards young women aged 18-35, including TV and showbiz, beauty, real life stories and life hacks.

Hayley started this week from her social media manager role at Mail+, and has also previously served as senior social media manager at The Sun.

 

