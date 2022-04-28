Gabriella Ferlita joins the team at Tyla
Tyla has hired Gabriella Ferlita as a FTC journalist.
Gabriella will be writing news stories and news-led features about entertainment, celebrity, fashion, lifestyle, women’s health and sex and relationships. She was previously an SEO journalist for the LADbible and can be found tweeting @Gabriellaf_17.
