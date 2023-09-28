Freelance update: Gabriella Ferlita
POPSUGAR UK‘s contributing associate editor, Gabriella Ferlita, has left the title to go freelance.
Gabriella writes about lifestyle, entertainment, wellness, fashion and beauty and is available for commissions. She is relocating to Australia and can be contacted via gabriellaferlita99@gmail.com.
