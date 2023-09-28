 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Freelance update: Gabriella Ferlita

Freelance Update
By Martina Losi
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

POPSUGAR UK‘s contributing associate editor, Gabriella Ferlita, has left the title to go freelance.

Gabriella writes about lifestyle, entertainment, wellness, fashion and beauty and is available for commissions. She is relocating to Australia and can be contacted via gabriellaferlita99@gmail.com.

Gabriella Ferlita

