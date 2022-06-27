 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Joely Chilcott joins POPSUGAR UK

POPSUGAR UK
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

POPSUGAR UK has appointed Joely Chilcott as content director. In this role Joely manages editorial content, and writes on entertainment and celebrities. Prior to this, Joely was a freelance content editor, working for Woman & Home, Woman, Woman’s Own, Good to Know, Women’s Health, Drapers, The Sun, Metro, ITV’s This Morning, Times Radio, and Talk Radio, among others.

