Joely Chilcott joins POPSUGAR UK
POPSUGAR UK has appointed Joely Chilcott as content director. In this role Joely manages editorial content, and writes on entertainment and celebrities. Prior to this, Joely was a freelance content editor, working for Woman & Home, Woman, Woman’s Own, Good to Know, Women’s Health, Drapers, The Sun, Metro, ITV’s This Morning, Times Radio, and Talk Radio, among others.
