Tori Crowther leaves POPSUGAR to go freelance
POPSUGAR‘s editor Tori Crowther has gone freelance.
Tori is interested in covering all areas of beauty, wellness, and also women’s health. She can be contacted via info.toricrowther@gmail.com or found on Twitter and Instagram @torblor.
