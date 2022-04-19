 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Tori Crowther leaves POPSUGAR to go freelance

POPSUGAR UK
By Andrew Strutt
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

POPSUGAR‘s editor Tori Crowther has gone freelance.

Tori is interested in covering all areas of beauty, wellness, and also women’s health. She can be contacted via info.toricrowther@gmail.com or found on Twitter and Instagram @torblor.

POPSUGAR UK Tori Crowther

