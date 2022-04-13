Kimberley Bond joins Metro as Features Writer
Metro has named Kimberley Bond as features writer, covering long reads/investigative pieces on news, lifestyle and entertainment. Prior to this, Kimberley was a women’s lifestyle features journalist at Tyla.
