 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

New additions to the Evening Standard Online Team

By Sarah Acheampong
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Evening Standard

The Evening Standard has added three online showbiz reporters to their team. George Fenwick previously worked for the New Zealand Herald and will be focusing on film, television and music. He can be found tweeting @george_fenwick_.

 

Kimberley Bond has also been appointed in the same role and joins from the Radio Times where she was the entertainment editor at the publication. She can be found online @0xKimberley.

 

Freelance Journalist Lollie King has also joined the team and will be covering celebrity and entertainment news for the title until the end of March. She can be found tweeting @LollieKing.

Tags:
Evening Standard