New additions to the Evening Standard Online Team

The Evening Standard has added three online showbiz reporters to their team. George Fenwick previously worked for the New Zealand Herald and will be focusing on film, television and music. He can be found tweeting @george_fenwick_.

Kimberley Bond has also been appointed in the same role and joins from the Radio Times where she was the entertainment editor at the publication. She can be found online @0xKimberley.

Freelance Journalist Lollie King has also joined the team and will be covering celebrity and entertainment news for the title until the end of March. She can be found tweeting @LollieKing.