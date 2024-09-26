Lauren Uttley appointed Consumer Reporter at The Sun
News UK has appointed Lauren Uttley as a consumer reporter at the Money section on The Sun‘s website and in print. She covers cost of living, family budgets, shopping and savings, bargains and promotions. Previously, Lauren was a producer at TalkTV on Sunday shows 1-4pm.
