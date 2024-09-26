 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Lauren Uttley appointed Consumer Reporter at The Sun

The Sun
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
News UK has appointed Lauren Uttley as a consumer reporter at the Money section on The Sun‘s website and in print. She covers cost of living, family budgets, shopping and savings, bargains and promotions. Previously, Lauren was a producer at TalkTV on Sunday shows 1-4pm.

