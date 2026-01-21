Nuria Cremer-Vazquez recruited to the Telegraph
The Telegraph has hired Nuria Cremer-Vazquez as a travel writer.
Nuria was previously SEO editor and reporter at The Sun and can be found on X @nuriaamaya_.
