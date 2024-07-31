 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Changes on eCommerce Team at The Sun

The Sun
By Siergiej Miloczkin
21 mins ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

News UK has announced some changes to eCommerce team at The Sun:

Joel Watson, Harriet Flook and Natalie Chui are no longer part of the Sun’s eCommerce team and have left the publication in July 2024.
Matt Breen has been appointed as a deputy editor within the Sun’s eCommerce Team. Prior to this, he was a senior eCommerce writer at the newspaper.
Kieran Ahuja has been promoted to the reviews manager and will be managing all of the review content and workflows. He was previously a commissioning editor at Sun shopping.

Harriet Flook Joel Watson Kieran Ahuja Matt Breen Natalie Chui News UK The Sun

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Kieran Ahuja
  • Matt Breen
  • The Sun
    269 contacts
  • The Sun Online
    123 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login