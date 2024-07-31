Changes on eCommerce Team at The Sun

News UK has announced some changes to eCommerce team at The Sun:

Joel Watson, Harriet Flook and Natalie Chui are no longer part of the Sun’s eCommerce team and have left the publication in July 2024.

Matt Breen has been appointed as a deputy editor within the Sun’s eCommerce Team. Prior to this, he was a senior eCommerce writer at the newspaper.

Kieran Ahuja has been promoted to the reviews manager and will be managing all of the review content and workflows. He was previously a commissioning editor at Sun shopping.