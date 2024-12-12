Jack Hardwick promoted at The Sun
News UK has promoted Jack Hardwick to the position of a senior showbiz reporter at The Sun, where he covers celebrity news, pop music, TV, and showbiz events and interviews on The Sun print and online. Previously, Jack was a showbiz reporter at the same publication.
Recent news related to The Sun or The Sun Online
Recent news related to Jack Hardwick
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jack Hardwick
-
The Sun
266 contacts
-
The Sun Online
151 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story