News / National and Regional Press

Jack Hardwick promoted at The Sun

The Sun
By Siergiej Miloczkin
20 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

News UK has promoted Jack Hardwick to the position of a senior showbiz reporter at The Sun, where he covers celebrity news, pop music, TV, and showbiz events and interviews on The Sun print and online. Previously, Jack was a showbiz reporter at the same publication.

