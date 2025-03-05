Cosmetics Business Appoints Lynsey Barber As Science Writer
Lynsey Barber has joined Cosmetics Business as a science writer. Lynsey is interested in hearing from companies and experts about all things beauty – skin care, make-up, haircare and fragrance. She is interested in news and trends on these topics in particular: ingredients, packaging and regulation.
Lynsey was previously the consumer editor at The Sun.
