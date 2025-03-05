 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Cosmetics Business Appoints Lynsey Barber As Science Writer

By Christina Pirilla
8 hours ago
Lynsey Barber has joined Cosmetics Business as a science writer. Lynsey is interested in hearing from companies and experts about all things beauty – skin care, make-up, haircare and fragrance. She is interested in news and trends on these topics in particular: ingredients, packaging and regulation.

Lynsey was previously the consumer editor at The Sun.

