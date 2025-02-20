Alice Penwill starts as Travel Reporter at The Sun
News UK has appointed Alice Penwill as a travel reporter at The Sun, where she covers UK and international travel destinations, hotels, beaches and holiday resorts.
Previously, she was a TV writer at
