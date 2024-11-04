Updates from The Sun/News UK eCommerce team

News UK has appointed Sophie Bates as a fashion & beauty eCommerce writer on The Sun, where she covers the latest launches, reviews and fashion and beauty round-ups. Before joining The Sun she worked at HELLO! shopping team.

Lucy Powell has been appointed SEO audience executive at News UK/The Sun, working predominantly on the eCommerce shopping channel. Prior to this, she worked for numerous media outlets including The Daily Mail and The London Standard. As well as this, Lucy also worked for brands such as PayPal and Deliveroo to deliver a personalised SEO plan and strategy.