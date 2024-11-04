 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Updates from The Sun/News UK eCommerce team

The Sun
By Siergiej Miloczkin
15 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

News UK has appointed Sophie Bates as a fashion & beauty eCommerce writer on The Sun, where she covers the latest launches, reviews and fashion and beauty round-ups. Before joining The Sun she worked at HELLO! shopping team.

Lucy Powell has been appointed SEO audience executive at News UK/The Sun, working predominantly on the eCommerce shopping channel. Prior to this, she worked for numerous media outlets including The Daily Mail and The London Standard. As well as this, Lucy also worked for brands such as PayPal and Deliveroo to deliver a personalised SEO plan and strategy.

Lucy Powell News UK Sophie Bates The Sun

