Bláthnaid Corless named a Senior Consumer Reporter at The Sun
News UK has appointed Bláthnaid Corless as senior consumer reporter in the money team at The Sun. Previously, she was a communications and corporate affairs manager at MONY Group and a consumer affairs correspondent at The Daily Telegraph.
Recent news related to The Sun or The Sun Online
Recent news related to Bláthnaid Corless
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Bláthnaid Corless
-
The Sun
270 contacts
-
The Sun Online
153 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story