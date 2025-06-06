Ryan Sabey moves to the role of Economics Editor at The Sun
News UK has appointed Ryan Sabey as economics editor at The Sun, in addition to his current role as deputy political editor at the newspaper. Ryan will start with his new economics editor duties on June 9.
