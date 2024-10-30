Cosmetics Business and Pure Beauty team updates

Sarah Parsons, managing editor for the Cosmetics Group at HPCi Media, which includes Pure Beauty and Cosmetics Business, has begun her maternity leave.

Amanda May is covering as acting editor for Pure Beauty magazine and cosmeticsbusiness.com. With immediate effect. Amanda is now the primary editorial contact for all industry news and related content for cosmeticsbusiness.com, Pure Beauty magazine, The Pure Beauty Awards and The Pure Beauty Global Awards.

Alessandro Carrara is now acting news editor for Cosmetics Business. Please contact Alessandro about beauty brands, people and products news, as well as potential news exclusives.

Julia Wray, head of editorial for HPCi Media, continues to be responsible for Cosmetics Business magazine and is interested in beauty science developments. Additionally, please contact Julia about The Cosmetics Business Podcast.

For anything related to the Cosmetic Business Trend Report, reach out to Editor Jo Allen.