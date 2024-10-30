 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Cosmetics Business and Pure Beauty team updates

Cosmetics-Business
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
Sarah Parsons, managing editor for the Cosmetics Group at HPCi Media, which includes Pure Beauty and Cosmetics Business, has begun her maternity leave.

Amanda May is covering as acting editor for Pure Beauty magazine and cosmeticsbusiness.com. With immediate effect. Amanda is now the primary editorial contact for all industry news and related content for cosmeticsbusiness.com, Pure Beauty magazine, The Pure Beauty Awards and The Pure Beauty Global Awards.

Alessandro Carrara is now acting news editor for Cosmetics Business. Please contact Alessandro about beauty brands, people and products news, as well as potential news exclusives.

Julia Wray, head of editorial for HPCi Media, continues to be responsible for Cosmetics Business magazine and is interested in beauty science developments. Additionally, please contact Julia about The Cosmetics Business Podcast.

For anything related to the Cosmetic Business Trend Report, reach out to Editor Jo Allen.

