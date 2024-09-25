 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
New format for The Cosmetics Business Podcast

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
9 hours ago
The Cosmetics Business Podcast has been upgraded in response to listener feedback.

After a successful run of ten monthly episodes, The Cosmetics Business Podcast is now in a weekly, informative, short-form style where two members of their editorial team analyse the most influential topics in beauty.

In the latest episode, journalists Sarah Parsons and Julia Wray explore the future of luxury beauty – and why it may never be the same again.

The team will also be answering listener questions in a new fortnightly Q&A edition.

The Cosmetics Business Podcast

