New format for The Cosmetics Business Podcast
The Cosmetics Business Podcast has been upgraded in response to listener feedback.
After a successful run of ten monthly episodes, The Cosmetics Business Podcast is now in a weekly, informative, short-form style where two members of their editorial team analyse the most influential topics in beauty.
In the latest episode, journalists Sarah Parsons and Julia Wray explore the future of luxury beauty – and why it may never be the same again.
The team will also be answering listener questions in a new fortnightly Q&A edition.
