News / Consumer

Freelance update: L’Oréal Blackett

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
Following the closure of Refinery29 UK, editor of “Unbothered” L’Oréal Blackett has gone freelance.

L’Oréal writes with a focus on women’s health, wellness, beauty and lifestyle features, as well as pop culture interviews across music, film and books. She can be contacted via lorealblackett@gmail.com.

Freelance Journalist L'Oréal Blackett Refinery29 (UK)

