Freelance update: L’Oréal Blackett
Following the closure of Refinery29 UK, editor of “Unbothered” L’Oréal Blackett has gone freelance.
L’Oréal writes with a focus on women’s health, wellness, beauty and lifestyle features, as well as pop culture interviews across music, film and books. She can be contacted via lorealblackett@gmail.com.
Recent news related to Freelance Journalists
Recent news related to L'Oréal Blackett
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
L'Oréal Blackett
-
Freelance Journalists
8976 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story