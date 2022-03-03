L’Oréal Blackett joins as Editor of Unbothered at Refinery29 UK
Refinery29 UK has appointed L’Oréal Blackett as editor of ‘Unbothered’. L’Oréal will be writing and commissioning stories that seek to entertain, challenge and inform Black women and non-binary people in the UK. She will also be writing a regular column (tbc) and working on social media content.
L’Oréal joins from her freelance entertainment reporter for Bustle Digital Group, and has also previously served as editor of Body Confidential.
Recent news related to Refinery29
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
L'Oréal Blackett
-
Refinery29
17 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story