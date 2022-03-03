 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
L’Oréal Blackett joins as Editor of Unbothered at Refinery29 UK

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Refinery29 UK has appointed L’Oréal Blackett as editor of ‘Unbothered’. L’Oréal will be writing and commissioning stories that seek to entertain, challenge and inform Black women and non-binary people in the UK. She will also be writing a regular column (tbc) and working on social media content.

L’Oréal joins from her freelance entertainment reporter for Bustle Digital Group, and has also previously served as editor of Body Confidential.

 

L'Oréal Blackett Refinery29 (UK)

