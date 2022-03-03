L’Oréal Blackett joins as Editor of Unbothered at Refinery29 UK

Refinery29 UK has appointed L’Oréal Blackett as editor of ‘Unbothered’. L’Oréal will be writing and commissioning stories that seek to entertain, challenge and inform Black women and non-binary people in the UK. She will also be writing a regular column (tbc) and working on social media content.

L’Oréal joins from her freelance entertainment reporter for Bustle Digital Group, and has also previously served as editor of Body Confidential.