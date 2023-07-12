Drapers hires Rebecca Jane Hill as fashion editor
Drapers has appointed Rebecca Jane Hill as fashion editor. Rebecca was previously a freelance journalist writing for titles such as Refinery29, Stylist and ELLE, and was founding editor of the former Sister Magazine.
