 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Drapers hires Rebecca Jane Hill as fashion editor

Drapers
By Amy Wilson
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Drapers has appointed Rebecca Jane Hill as fashion editor. Rebecca was previously a freelance journalist writing for titles such as Refinery29, Stylist and ELLE, and was founding editor of the former Sister Magazine.

Drapers ELLE Rebecca Jane Hill Refinery29 Stylist

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Rebecca Hill
  • Drapers
    10 contacts
  • Refinery29
    15 contacts
  • Stylist
    20 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login