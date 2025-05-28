Sophie Paxton joins Stylist as acting fashion director
Stylist has appointed Sophie Paxton as acting fashion director, covering Lucy Reber‘s leave. Sophie is a fashion stylist and will continue to be available for freelance work alongside her role.
