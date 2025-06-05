 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Appointments for Holly Bullock and Amber Middleton at Stylist

Stylist
By Amy Wilson
1 hour ago
news@responsesource.com

Stylist has promoted Holly Bullock from senior features writer to features editor. She will be looking after features for the monthly print magazine.

Additionally, Stylist has appointed Amber Middleton as health and fitness writer. Amber will be part of the Strong Women section, covering health and fitness content relevant to women, from nutrition and supplements to running and longevity.

Amber Middleton Holly Bullock Stylist

