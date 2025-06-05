Appointments for Holly Bullock and Amber Middleton at Stylist
Stylist has promoted Holly Bullock from senior features writer to features editor. She will be looking after features for the monthly print magazine.
Additionally, Stylist has appointed Amber Middleton as health and fitness writer. Amber will be part of the Strong Women section, covering health and fitness content relevant to women, from nutrition and supplements to running and longevity.
Recent news related to Stylist
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Holly Bullock
-
Amber Middleton
-
Stylist
32 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story