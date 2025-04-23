Alicia Lansom Named Culture Editor At Refinery29
Refinery29 has appointed Alicia Lansom as culture editor. Alicia sits on the Life team, working across verticals, including fashion, entertainment, work & money, women’s health and beauty.
Alicia was previously associate editor at the title.
