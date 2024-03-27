Promotion for Venus Wong at Refinery29
Refinery29 has appointed Venus Wong as a senior writer. Venus was previously a senior travel writer at the publication.
Venus will write about beauty products for the UK and US sites. She welcomes samples and is interested in launches and London-based events.
Venus will also occasionally cover fashion, travel, shopping and lifestyle. She can be found on Instagram @venus.onthego.
