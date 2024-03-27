 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Venus Wong at Refinery29

Refinery29
By Martina Losi
2 days ago
Refinery29 has appointed Venus Wong as a senior writer. Venus was previously a senior travel writer at the publication.

Venus will write about beauty products for the UK and US sites. She welcomes samples and is interested in launches and London-based events.

Venus will also occasionally cover fashion, travel, shopping and lifestyle. She can be found on Instagram @venus.onthego.

