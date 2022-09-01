Role change for Alicia Lansom at Refinery29
Refinery29 has appointed Alicia Lansom as associate editor, the job description is still being finalised but she will continue covering fashion, lifestyle and work and money.
Alicia previously served as editorial assistant on the VICE Media UK website.
Recent news related to Refinery29
Recent news related to Alicia Lansom
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Alicia Lansom
-
Refinery29
17 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story