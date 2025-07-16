 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Chloe Mills joins Drapers from Retail Week

Drapers
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Drapers, the fashion retail news title, has appointed has appointed Chloe Mills as news editor. Chloe, previously senior reporter at Retail Week, will be responsible for heading up the news team.

