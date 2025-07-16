Chloe Mills joins Drapers from Retail Week
Drapers, the fashion retail news title, has appointed has appointed Chloe Mills as news editor. Chloe, previously senior reporter at Retail Week, will be responsible for heading up the news team.
Recent news related to Drapers or Retail Week
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Chloe Mills
-
Drapers
10 contacts
-
Retail Week
12 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story