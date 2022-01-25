Sally Hales joins as editor at Business News Wales
Business News Wales has appointed Sally Hales as editor. Sally was previously a freelance journalist, working for titles such as The Guardian, Evening Standard, The i paper and Drapers. She has also served as deputy editor at Discover Britain and BRITAIN and as editor of Artists and Illustrators.
At Business News Wales, Sally will take over editorial duties from founder and managing director Mark Powney, and will develop editorial content for the website.
