Gemma Casey joins Business News Wales

Business News Wales has appointed Gemma Casey as head of editorial and operations. Gemma will take over editorial duties from founder and managing director Mark Powney, who will focus on developing the business.

Gemma joins the title from NatWest where she worked as regional PR manager and ecosystem manager for Wales. Prior to this she worked in various editorial roles including as Wales editor at the Press Association and as a researcher and producer across radio and TV news and current affairs at BBC Wales.