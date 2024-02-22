 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Gemma Casey joins Business News Wales

Business News Wales
By Amy Wilson
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Business News Wales has appointed Gemma Casey as head of editorial and operations. Gemma will take over editorial duties from founder and managing director Mark Powney, who will focus on developing the business.

Gemma joins the title from NatWest where she worked as regional PR manager and ecosystem manager for Wales. Prior to this she worked in various editorial roles including as Wales editor at the Press Association and as a researcher and producer across radio and TV news and current affairs at BBC Wales.

Business News Wales Gemma Casey

