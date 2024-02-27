Dominic McGrath joins the Business Post from PA Media
Business Post has appointed Dominic McGrath as a UK correspondent. Dominic will be covering finance, the City of London and politics in Westminster.
Dominic joins from his political correspondent role at PA Media, and has also previously served as news and politics reporter.
