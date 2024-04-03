 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Daniel Murray promoted to policy editor at Business Post

By Martina Losi
1 day ago
Business Post has appointed Daniel Murray as policy editor.

Daniel previously served as political correspondent at the publication, a role in which he won the 2023 Irish Journalism Awards as political journalist of the year.

He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @DanielTMurray.

