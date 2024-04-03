Daniel Murray promoted to policy editor at Business Post
Business Post has appointed Daniel Murray as policy editor.
Daniel previously served as political correspondent at the publication, a role in which he won the 2023 Irish Journalism Awards as political journalist of the year.
He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @DanielTMurray.
