News / National and Regional Press

Peter O’Dwyer returns to Business Post as Head of News

Business Post
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
9 hours ago
Business Post has appointed Peter O’Dwyer as head of news. Peter will be responsible for leading the newsroom across Business Post’s core topics- business, economics and politics.

Peter returns to the title after his time as a Dublin bureau reporter for Bloomberg, which he started January. Before that he served as deputy business editor for the Business Post.

 

Bloomberg Business Post Peter O'Dwyer

