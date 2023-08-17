Peter O’Dwyer returns to Business Post as Head of News
Business Post has appointed Peter O’Dwyer as head of news. Peter will be responsible for leading the newsroom across Business Post’s core topics- business, economics and politics.
Peter returns to the title after his time as a Dublin bureau reporter for Bloomberg, which he started January. Before that he served as deputy business editor for the Business Post.
Recent news related to Bloomberg UK or Business Post
Recent news related to Peter O'Dwyer
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Peter O'Dwyer
-
Bloomberg UK
442 contacts
-
Business Post
28 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story