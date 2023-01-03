Peter O’Dwyer joins Bloomberg
Bloomberg has appointed Peter O’Dwyer to the role of reporter at its Dublin bureau.
Peter moves from his previous role as deputy business editor at Business Post, and will now be covering Irish business news, banking, insurance, financial services, energy, technology, and real estate. He can be followed on Twitter @peterodwyer1.
