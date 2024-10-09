 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Luke Byrne joins Business Post as Strategy Planning Editor

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
Business Post has appointed Luke Byrne as strategy planning editor. Luke role is in operations and strategy planning for the news content of the business.

Topics of interest include Irish start-up businesses, tech, entrepreneurship and markets. His particular interests are around corporate and competitive strategy, digital strategy and strategy development for organisations.

Luke joins from his assistant news editor role for Mediahuis IRL.

