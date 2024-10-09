Luke Byrne joins Business Post as Strategy Planning Editor
Business Post has appointed Luke Byrne as strategy planning editor. Luke role is in operations and strategy planning for the news content of the business.
Topics of interest include Irish start-up businesses, tech, entrepreneurship and markets. His particular interests are around corporate and competitive strategy, digital strategy and strategy development for organisations.
Luke joins from his assistant news editor role for Mediahuis IRL.
