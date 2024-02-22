Kathleen Gallagher hired by Business Post
Business Post has appointed Kathleen Gallagher as reporter.
Kathleen joined full time in February, having contributed as a freelance reporter since September. Kathleen was previously a freelance deputy editor of Citywire Investment Trust Insider, and also served as a features editor at Investment Week.
Kathleen is interested in business, markets and investment and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @gallagka91.
