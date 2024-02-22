 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Kathleen Gallagher hired by Business Post

Business Post
By Martina Losi
9 hours ago
Business Post has appointed Kathleen Gallagher as reporter.

Kathleen joined full time in February, having contributed as a freelance reporter since September. Kathleen was previously a freelance deputy editor of Citywire Investment Trust Insider, and also served as a features editor at Investment Week.

Kathleen is interested in business, markets and investment and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @gallagka91.

