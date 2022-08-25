Freelance update: Kathleen Gallagher
Investment Week features editor Kathleen Gallagher has left the title to go freelance.
Kathleen writes about investment, asset management, personal finance, business and travel. She can be contacted via kathleengallagheruk@gmail.com.
