News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Role change for Kathleen Gallagher at the Business Post

Business-Post
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Business Post has appointed Kathleen Gallagher as markets correspondent. Kathleen previously served as reporter on the Post Publications national newspaper and website.

Business Post Kathleen Gallagher Post Publications

