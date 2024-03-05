 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Freelance News Reporter for Newstalk Matthew Joyce call out for Eurovision Song Contest-related content

NewsTalk
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
13 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

Matthew Joyce a freelance news reporter for Newstalk and audience engagement specialist for the Business Post,  is currently seeking any Eurovision Song Contest-related and European Broadcasting Union press releases to be forwarded onto him.

Business Post Matthew Joyce Newstalk

