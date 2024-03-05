Freelance News Reporter for Newstalk Matthew Joyce call out for Eurovision Song Contest-related content
Matthew Joyce a freelance news reporter for Newstalk and audience engagement specialist for the Business Post, is currently seeking any Eurovision Song Contest-related and European Broadcasting Union press releases to be forwarded onto him.
Recent news related to Business Post or Newstalk
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Business Post
31 contacts
-
Newstalk
38 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story