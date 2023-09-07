Kathleen Gallagher joins Citywire
Citywire has appointed Kathleen Gallagher as deputy editor, Investment Trust Insider. Kathleen will be covering all things investment trusts and is responsible for the editing of some stories and managing the newsletters.
Recent news related to Citywire
Recent news related to Kathleen Gallagher
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Kathleen Gallagher
-
Citywire
14 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story