Promotion for Cristian Angeloni at Investment Week
Investment Week has appointed Cristian Angeloni as special project editor to focus on investigations, analysis and long-form pieces, as well as expanding Investment Week’s multimedia content.
Cristian previously served as senior reporter on the Incisive Media title.
