Georgina Brazier joins Smiley News

By Sarah Acheampong
12 hours ago
Smiley News has appointed Georgina Brazier as senior video producer to oversee video content for the title. She was previously the head of video at Incisive Media and can be found tweeting @georgiebrazier.

