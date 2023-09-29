Georgina Brazier joins Smiley News
Smiley News has appointed Georgina Brazier as senior video producer to oversee video content for the title. She was previously the head of video at Incisive Media and can be found tweeting @georgiebrazier.
Recent news related to Computing, Investment Week, Professional Adviser or Smiley News
Recent news related to Georgina Brazier
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Georgina Brazier
-
Computing
5 contacts
-
Investment Week
8 contacts
-
Professional Adviser
6 contacts
-
Smiley News
2 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story