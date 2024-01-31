Promotion for Emmy Hawker at ESG Investor
ESG Investor has promoted Emmy Hawker to senior reporter. Emmy was previously a reporter at the title since 2020 and has also written for Accountancy Age, Investment Week and BusinessBecause. She will continue to write news and features exploring all ESG and sustainability themes.
