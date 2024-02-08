Sam Blewett moves to POLITICO Europe
POLITICO Europe has appointed Sam Blewett as London Playbook author. Based in London, Sam will work on the politics newsletter as Westminster prepares for a general election. Prior to this, he was a deputy political editor at PA Media.
