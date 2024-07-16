Mason Boycott-Owen moves to POLITICO Europe
POLITICO has appointed Mason Boycott-Owen as a Westminster reporter and a Sunday Crunch author at POLITICO Europe. Previously, he was a Westminster correspondent at The Yorkshire Post. Mason covers all things politics and can be reached by email.
