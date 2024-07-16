 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Mason Boycott-Owen moves to POLITICO Europe

POLITICO
By Siergiej Miloczkin
12 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

POLITICO has appointed Mason Boycott-Owen as a Westminster reporter and a Sunday Crunch author at POLITICO Europe. Previously, he was a Westminster correspondent at The Yorkshire Post. Mason covers all things politics and can be reached by email.

Mason Boycott-Owen POLITICO POLITICO Europe The Yorkshire Post

