Role change for Matt Honeycombe-Foster at POLITICO
POLITICO has appointed Matt Honeycombe-Foster as U.K. deputy editor.
Matt, previously U.K. news editor, oversees live news coverage throughout the day and is responsible for several of the publication’s newsletters, including London Playbook PM and London Influence.
