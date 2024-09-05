 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech

Sam Clark joins POLITICO Europe

POLITICO
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

POLITICO Europe has appointed Sam Clark as cybersecurity reporter. Sam will be covering cybersecurity policy mostly. This includes EU legislation such as NIS2, Cyber Resilience Act, EUCS, DORA etc.

Sam joins from his data privacy and security reporter role at MLex Market Insight.

 

MLex Market Insight POLITICO Europe Sam Clark

