Sam Clark joins POLITICO Europe
POLITICO Europe has appointed Sam Clark as cybersecurity reporter. Sam will be covering cybersecurity policy mostly. This includes EU legislation such as NIS2, Cyber Resilience Act, EUCS, DORA etc.
Sam joins from his data privacy and security reporter role at MLex Market Insight.
