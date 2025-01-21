Role change for Dan Bloom at POLITICO
POLITICO has appointed Dan Bloom as political editor (UK) to focus on leading a team of morning London Playbook authors and working on longer-form original reporting on U.K. politics.
Dan previously served as Senior London Playbook Author.
