News / National and Regional Press

Role change for Dan Bloom at POLITICO

POLITICO
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 hours ago
POLITICO has appointed Dan Bloom as political editor (UK) to focus on leading a team of morning London Playbook authors and working on longer-form original reporting on U.K. politics.

Dan previously served as Senior London Playbook Author.

Dan Bloom POLITICO

