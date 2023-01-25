 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Dan Bloom joins Politico London Playbook

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
Politico has appointed Dan Bloom as deputy editor of London Playbook. Jointly with Rosa Prince and Eleni Courea, he will be writing the London Playbook email which goes out at 7am on weekdays. Their focus is strictly on political and policy news, specifically anything which other outlets don’t have, and/or will drive the next day’s news agenda in Westminster. They are not as interested in reactive quotes ‘on-the-day’ or releases which go all-round in the morning.

Dan was previously online political editor for Mirror Online.

