Dan Bloom joins Politico London Playbook

Politico has appointed Dan Bloom as deputy editor of London Playbook. Jointly with Rosa Prince and Eleni Courea, he will be writing the London Playbook email which goes out at 7am on weekdays. Their focus is strictly on political and policy news, specifically anything which other outlets don’t have, and/or will drive the next day’s news agenda in Westminster. They are not as interested in reactive quotes ‘on-the-day’ or releases which go all-round in the morning.

Dan was previously online political editor for Mirror Online.