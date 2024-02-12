Eleni Courea joins The Guardian as a Political Correspondent
The Guardian has appointed Eleni Courea as a political correspondent at the newspaper. Prior to this, she served as a deputy London playbook editor at London Playbook from POLITICO Europe.
