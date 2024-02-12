 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Eleni Courea joins The Guardian as a Political Correspondent

The Guardian
54 mins ago
The Guardian has appointed Eleni Courea as a political correspondent at the newspaper. Prior to this, she served as a deputy London playbook editor at London Playbook from POLITICO Europe.

Eleni Courea London Playbook from POLITICO. The Guardian

